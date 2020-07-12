U.S. fairest country on Earth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am responding to the June 16, 2020, Your Turn article “America must reconcile with racist history.” I have come to terms with U.S. racial history; the authors of the article now need to do so also.

Throughout my lifetime of 67 years, the U.S. has constantly endeavored to improve the justice and equality for all. How can you ignore Brown v. Board of Education, integration of Central High School, MLK’s “I have a dream” speech, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act, the Fair Housing Act, Oprah, Colin Powell, Condolezza Rice, and Obama? The U.S. is the fairest country on Earth and constantly trying to get better.

As to the concerns about armed militia members showing up at demonstrations, what do you expect after we have watched looting, burning, maiming and killing in cities around the country in the name of Black Lives Matter? I don’t favor militias, but I also understand the public does not want their monuments, public buildings and private property destroyed by anarchists, Antifa thugs and other assorted brownshirts. I suggest the authors of the article demand law and order and support for the police so the militia members stay home.

By the way, I served 30 years combined in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. I lived in many locales and worked daily with every race and gender and take great pride in serving with them all.