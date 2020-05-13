Tyrel Suzor-Hoy the right candidate for county commission
Tyrel Suzor-Hoy the right candidate for county commission

The Lewis and Clark County Commission have clearly had major policy and management missteps regarding health and mental health services. The clinic was rebranded as PureView Health which is operating effectively, only to have the relationship severed; a lawsuit ensued regarding the funding of the employee’s retirement fund. Also, the Our Journey Home treatment center, the commission has failed to find a contractor or operate the crisis facility, leaving no services at all.

Tyrel wants to increase mental health services and funding for our first responders, this is critical when the county commission has moved to weaken the public health services.

Another issue lacking attention at the County Commission is the support for small business. With many open storefronts, small business is deeply hurting. Tyrel is a strong advocate for developing community based small business growth initiatives.

Tyrel believes an elected official is a servant of the people. Tyrel is a fifth generation Montanan and is employed by the Montana Department of Transportation in the engineering division. Tyrel will bring common sense ideas and solutions to the commission. The County Commission needs new energy and positive forethought to develop an optimistic future.

Greg Nash

Helena

