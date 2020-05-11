Tuxbury is the right person for auditor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the primary election nears, we hear candidates claiming experience in just about everything. There’s a difference between having some experience, however marginal or far-fetched, and having real expertise to do a job.

That is certainly true in the race for Montana auditor. Over the years, the auditor’s position has attracted people who find ways to claim experience, but have no expertise. This year’s primary is different. There is one candidate who has relevant experience and real expertise: Scott Tuxbury.

Tuxbury has the credentials and years of relevant experience to serve Montana consumers in this role. He’s no poser and doesn’t have to stretch to find a connection to the job. He doesn’t use gimmicks in his campaign and isn’t looking to buy his way into this elected position. Put your primary election vote behind the one candidate for auditor with expertise and solid, demonstrated experience for the job — Scott Tuxbury.

John Perkins

Helena

