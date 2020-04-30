Tuxbury has the experience and ethics we need

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Not many people know about the Montana auditor’s job. It’s a funny name for an important elected state office that works to enforce laws and see that Montanans get a fair shake from insurance companies and investment fund managers.

I’m concerned about the cost of insurance premiums and limited choices we have for coverage. We need someone with experience to work with everyone involved—the consumers, insurance companies, and the regulators and policy makers—to get things done.

Scott Tuxbury has that experience. I have talked with him and encourage you to do the same. When you do your homework, you will see that the other candidates just don’t have the experience, and they don’t know Montana.

There IS a qualified Montanan in the race for Auditor. As a retired U.S. Army veteran, one whose family has called Montana home for five generations, I encourage you to put your vote behind the candidate with the experience and ethics we need to do the job! Put Montana and Montanans first, vote Tux for state auditor.

Darin Gaub

Republican candidate for House District 83

Helena

