Truth gives us a true picture of ourselves

Matt Rosendale sees danger lurking when patriotic and progressive people speak truth about current events and history.

Like most people when they are frightened, our representative has retreated into the reptilian brain where fight or flight are the only options. His recent column is revealing. He is scared to death of the truth.

Misinterpreting critical race theory among other things, he cherry-picks a few quotes to prove the “Left” wants to concoct a narrative “where America's story is one long racist nightmare” and progressives are “preaching the gospel of American evilness.”

Well, I know something about the gospel and preaching. Let’s start with Jesus: “The truth will set you free.” (John 8:32) Free from narrow-minded thinking. Free from mean-spirited behavior. Free from mistaken beliefs. Free from denial.

And what is the truth of American history? As someone put it recently, the American experience is both wonderful and woeful. Not either-or, but both-and. We are a work in progress. Sometimes we take two steps forward only to slide backward a step or two. We have many remarkable attributes that need to be celebrated, but we also have dark moments that we dare not forget if we are to build a more free and fair nation.