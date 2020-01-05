{{featured_button_text}}
I applaud President Trump's decision to eliminate Qasem Soleimani, a known terrorist that was responsible for the death of more than 600 U.S. military members, and the wounding of thousands of others. His response to the recent attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was proportionate and swift.

However, the democrats and the fake news agencies, also known as the right hand to the DNC, are critical of the president's actions, complaining that they should have been made aware of the drone strike on a known terrorist, beforehand. Right! I have absolutely no trust of the Democrats, that, once learning of such action to be taken by Trump, they would leak it to CNN, especially when it involves members of the leftist socialists, the "Squad." If you want information leaked to the fake news agencies, just tell a Democrat, or in some cases the FBI.

I am truly surprised that the Democrats found the time to address this issue, with impeachment being their full time project at hand. So let me congratulate President Trump for his swift actions to protect our embassy in Baghdad, and illuminate Qasem Soleimani. No Benghazi here!

Peter Fabiani

Helena

