I applaud President Trump's decision to eliminate Qasem Soleimani, a known terrorist that was responsible for the death of more than 600 U.S. military members, and the wounding of thousands of others. His response to the recent attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was proportionate and swift.
However, the democrats and the fake news agencies, also known as the right hand to the DNC, are critical of the president's actions, complaining that they should have been made aware of the drone strike on a known terrorist, beforehand. Right! I have absolutely no trust of the Democrats, that, once learning of such action to be taken by Trump, they would leak it to CNN, especially when it involves members of the leftist socialists, the "Squad." If you want information leaked to the fake news agencies, just tell a Democrat, or in some cases the FBI.
I am truly surprised that the Democrats found the time to address this issue, with impeachment being their full time project at hand. So let me congratulate President Trump for his swift actions to protect our embassy in Baghdad, and illuminate Qasem Soleimani. No Benghazi here!
You have free articles remaining.
Peter Fabiani
Helena
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Here’s what Trump said in 2011:
“In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran.”
“Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin – watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate.”
“Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected--be careful Republicans!”
“Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He's weak and he's ineffective. So the only way he figures that he's going to get reelected — and as sure as you're sitting there — is to start a war with Iran.”
“I predict that President Obama will at some point attack Iran in order to save face!”
Oh, brother, another conspiracy-laden screed from Peter Fabiani who restates the talking points from the likes of Sean Hannity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.