Trump was ambushed at debate

Last week's presidential debate was an ambush set for the president. The moderator dredged up media lies about Trump and asked questions that we as an audience didn’t care about. The moderator acted like he himself was the most important person in the room and that the candidates were supposed to follow his rules. He did not let a debate happen. He just threw out questions at Trump that were half-truths. And he knew it. If there is another presidential debate, I would say let the candidates pick the topics and let it roll. The moderator should only call time. Though I doubt any moderator could stop the bitterness between the president and the man who sat in the Oval Office with Obama and plotted a coup against him that has lasted Trump’s entire presidency.