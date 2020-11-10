Trump tested our democracy

Maybe we should thank the soon to be former President Trump for testing our democracy. What a difficult, multifaceted test it has been and still is. From welcoming foreign election interference to the unattended coronavirus pandemic; to surrounding himself with corrupt followers. The list goes on.

Often, it seemed like the wannabe dictator might pull it off. Bringing in Barr as his personal lawyer to play the role of AG was a brilliant stroke. Firing inspector general after inspector general seriously undermined our government's capacity to retain rule of law by ferreting out wrongdoers.

Finally, it seems that our democracy will be up to the test. President Trump lost the election but the test of our democracy is not over yet. We are still a deeply divided nation.

Now is not the time to relax and stop working for a better future. Rest assured the Trump aligned citizens of this country are not suddenly believers in the United States Constitution. Deep divisions remain. The work required to mend our democracy will be harder and will take longer than winning the 2020 election.

Time to roll up our sleeves and get back to work on making this a “more perfect union.”

Galen McKibben

Helena

