Trump supporters will believe anything he says

Written by Audrey McCue, Cece Bracken, Daniel Webster, and Paulette DeHart, the article outlines and delineates very clear the elaborate, minutely detailed and very thorough steps taken to insure a fair and accurate election. I found all the precautions to be amazing, way beyond what I would have imagined to prevent election fraud.

I was definitely assured through this article that my mail-in ballot will be secure and counted in November. It is my hope that all Trump supporters will have read or will read this article (Wednesday, Sept. 2, edition) before the presidential election. If this article doesn’t convince everyone about the legitimacy of the election (because every state is taking these precautions), and that people shouldn’t believe Trump’s false claims about election fraud, nothing will. It saddens me to realize that there are people who will believe Trump no matter what the facts are or what steps are actually being taken across America to insure a fair and credible election.