Trump supporters want law and order

Well, I am not a letter writer but I guess it has at last come to pass, as I am sick and tired of reading and listening to the BS I and other normal citizens are constantly bombarded without responding as in his latest Nov. 18 opinion piece, "Racist appeals from Trump powered white evangelical tsunami." The fake news factories like Milbank's Washington Post are like street bullies -- they keep calling you dirty names until you are finally goaded into responding.

So just where does Dana Milbank, a big city guy, get off calling us white Christians racists and worse just because we voted for Trump? I've got news for this pen-pusher, I voted in the election before this for Obama! So don't be calling me a racist. Or Trump either -- he had many voters for him from every color. Look at Florida, for example. it's just BS.

In this latest tirade against us white folks, he quotes some research guru who says that Trump gained his following by "evoking powerful fears about the loss of white Christian dominance." More BS!