Trump supporters want law and order

Well, I am not a letter writer but I guess it has at last come to pass, as I am sick and tired of reading and listening to the BS I and other normal citizens are constantly bombarded without responding as in his latest Nov. 18 opinion piece, "Racist appeals from Trump powered white evangelical tsunami." The fake news factories like Milbank's Washington Post are like street bullies -- they keep calling you dirty names until you are finally goaded into responding.
So just where does Dana Milbank, a big city guy, get off calling us white Christians racists and worse just because we voted for Trump? I've got news for this pen-pusher, I voted in the election before this for Obama! So don't be calling me a racist. Or Trump either -- he had many voters for him from every color. Look at Florida, for example. it's just BS.
In this latest tirade against us white folks, he quotes some research guru who says that Trump gained his following by "evoking powerful fears about the loss of white Christian dominance." More BS!
Milbank is missing the glaring point of why Trump's fan base is so big -- he stands tall for Law and Order. And we all stand with him because Americans believe in and want Law and Order. Remember the Guatemala convoys headed for our southern border last year? They were fleeing from the lawlessness of their own country trying to get their families to a safe place. Now across the country, Antifa and other vandals are smashing store windows, setting cars and stores on fire, throwing rocks and injuring police, etc., until the law abiding citizens just say Enough! This isn't peaceful protesting! It's a flimsy excuse to go on a violent looting spree aided and abetted by weak politicians.
These brigands are simply outlaws thumbing their nose at those of us who desire a law abiding society. They break the law by destroying and stealing and attacking police and citizens and we, those who believe in an orderly society, want it to stop. This desire crosses all the color lines of America and it surely isn't just us older "fading, dying" whites! Yet Milbank ignores this.
So am I and other law abiding citizens simply "nostalgic" to want and expect Law and Order?
If the rule of law is suspended and the thin blue line that protects us from these outlaws is defunded and eradicated, then the result will be anarchy. Then when they come and destroy your home and your livelihood goes up in flames, will you look at it and say, "Gee, I didn't think they would do that to me! I'm on their side." I doubt they'd care.
If the philosophy you and your ilk embrace so fervently triumphs, America will fall. We simply get that. Maybe that is what you want to come to pass. Sure does sound like it to me.
Dave Lloyd
Helena
