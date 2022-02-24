 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trump shooting himself in the foot

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Trump continues to shoot himself in the foot in wooing independent citizens to side with him and his supporters. In this critical time Mr. Trump has praised the "genius" of Putin and admired as "wonderful" the strategy Russians' invasion of Ukraine under the pretense of recognizing new nations and moving in peacekeeping forces. Incredibly Mr. Trump then suggested we could use a similar army of "peacekeepers" on our own southern border. Regrettably I am hearing from Trump supporters the addition of this international crisis to the issues they are willing to politicize -- mocking our president for calling it an "invasion."

Perhaps an example would help. Let's substitute Florida and Texas for the Donetsk and Luhansk territories of Ukraine. A group of "separatists" take military control of a few counties in both Texas and Florida and pretend to claim the whole of both states. As this insurrection is being resisted, Russia officially recognizes the Texas People's Republic and the Florida's People's Republic and moves in an army as a peacekeeping force. We don't need to bother with the detail of a former president admiring that action.

People are also reading…

Would we or would we not consider that an invasion?

Craig Wright

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A lesson on equity

A lesson on equity

As a former chairperson of the Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council (CSPAC) and as a 30-year educator, I cannot sit back wit…

'God Bless America'

'God Bless America'

The song "God Bless America", by Irving Berlin, "was not a patriotic song, but a song of gratitude for what this country has done for me. It's…

Independents are watching

Independents are watching

My husband and I are political moderates who are watching for leaders willing to resist the extremists in their own parties. That's why it was…

Inaction is not an option

Inaction is not an option

Thank you for publishing the article about the West’s megadrought. Summarizing a study, the article states, “The American West’s megadrought d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News