Trump shooting himself in the foot

Trump continues to shoot himself in the foot in wooing independent citizens to side with him and his supporters. In this critical time Mr. Trump has praised the "genius" of Putin and admired as "wonderful" the strategy Russians' invasion of Ukraine under the pretense of recognizing new nations and moving in peacekeeping forces. Incredibly Mr. Trump then suggested we could use a similar army of "peacekeepers" on our own southern border. Regrettably I am hearing from Trump supporters the addition of this international crisis to the issues they are willing to politicize -- mocking our president for calling it an "invasion."

Perhaps an example would help. Let's substitute Florida and Texas for the Donetsk and Luhansk territories of Ukraine. A group of "separatists" take military control of a few counties in both Texas and Florida and pretend to claim the whole of both states. As this insurrection is being resisted, Russia officially recognizes the Texas People's Republic and the Florida's People's Republic and moves in an army as a peacekeeping force. We don't need to bother with the detail of a former president admiring that action.

Would we or would we not consider that an invasion?

Craig Wright

Helena

