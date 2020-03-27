Trump's response to virus has been totally inadequate
Trump's response to virus has been totally inadequate

Are you upset with the social distancing that we all must practice because of the coronavirus pandemic, while countries like South Korea have no need to do so? Why is that you ask? Well, unlike the Trump Administration, their leaders recognized this crisis early on and made provisions to test hundreds of thousands of people. This enabled them to determine who had to be quarantined and who could safely continue to work to keep their economy running.

It was not inevitable that the U.S. had to shut down its economy. It is because the Trump Administration's efforts to obtain tests were, and still are, totally inadequate. As a result, our government has almost no idea where the virus is or where it's going, so all Americans will continue to suffer through unnecessary job loss, social distancing and likely a severe economic recession because of federal government ineptitude.

Early in his administration Trump fired all the emergency preparedness experts in the White House and did not replace them. Amazingly, and right on national TV, he blatantly lied about having done so. So, despite his numerous denials, the reason our economy is in the toilet can be laid directly at the feet of President Donald J. Trump. And the reason he is still in office can be laid at the feet of his Republican enablers in the U.S. Senate who did not remove him from office when they had the chance to do so.

Are you being hurt by this economy? Are you angry about how ineptly the coronavirus pandemic has been handled? Then my suggestion, as a former life-long Republican, is to vote for Democratic candidates all up and down the ballot in November.

Bob Balhiser

Helena

