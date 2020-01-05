{{featured_button_text}}
I listened to the news today and it was all about the president’s visceral tweets about Nancy Pelosi, Democrats and his impeachment. According to the dictionary, the word visceral is characterized by or proceeding from instinctive rather than intellectual motivation. Therefore, visceral is connected to the brain stem.

Consider these visceral responses

  • Removal of troops from Syria and going against recommendations from U.S. generals and the U.S. Senate.
  • Refusal to sign the Trans Pacific Partnership.
  • Removing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord. Trump has stated he does not believe in climate change.

Have you ever known of people to desecrate a cemetery just because of what the president said? That is what happened in Chicago to a Jewish cemetery.

No one has divided this country more than Trump, except for Rush Limbaugh. Trump sees that his only responsibility is to please his base, not the rest of us. In my opinion, Republicans are the party of D&D, which stands for deny and delay and why I’m not voting for you. I’ll be glad when the Trump defenders are voted out of office. Maybe then we can make this government work for all of us.

Robert Sprute

Helena

