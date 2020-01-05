I listened to the news today and it was all about the president’s visceral tweets about Nancy Pelosi, Democrats and his impeachment. According to the dictionary, the word visceral is characterized by or proceeding from instinctive rather than intellectual motivation. Therefore, visceral is connected to the brain stem.
Consider these visceral responses
- Removal of troops from Syria and going against recommendations from U.S. generals and the U.S. Senate.
- Refusal to sign the Trans Pacific Partnership.
- Removing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord. Trump has stated he does not believe in climate change.
Have you ever known of people to desecrate a cemetery just because of what the president said? That is what happened in Chicago to a Jewish cemetery.
No one has divided this country more than Trump, except for Rush Limbaugh. Trump sees that his only responsibility is to please his base, not the rest of us. In my opinion, Republicans are the party of D&D, which stands for deny and delay and why I’m not voting for you. I’ll be glad when the Trump defenders are voted out of office. Maybe then we can make this government work for all of us.
Robert Sprute
Helena
“No one has divided this country more than Trump, except for Rush Limbaugh.”
I would promote Newt Gingrich to the top of that list. The talking heads followed in there behind him.
“Trump sees that his only responsibility is to please his base...”
I disagree, he seeks only to please himself, his brand.
Here is what is so hypocritical about the supports of Trump, the former GOP. In the past the patriotic wing would excoriate a candidate who actively dodged the draft and who disrespected veterans and POWs, yet Trump has done both and the GOP rallies around him.
Also, in the past, the evangelical wing would condemn a candidate who bragged about groping women’s genitals, committed adultery, paid hush money to a p_rn actress, and would give us a First Lady who is a soft p_rn model, but they hail him as a gift from a deity.
In the past the GOP stood for financial conservatism, yet today they have backed deficit spending by a guy who gets out of financial difficulties by declaring bankruptcy.
Trump is only a passing phase. The real question is what happened to the GOP and why have its supporters lost all sense of principles?
