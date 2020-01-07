If I understand correctly, God will hold Christians accountable to the values He holds in heaven and on earth. Jesus expresses these values. In the Bible, the short, five-page Letter of James describes those values. Please read it. Most likely, James was Jesus’ historical brother or stepbrother. He was the only biblical author who grew up with Jesus, worked, played and traveled with him. He writes with authority.
James suggests the Christian values to cultivate are wisdom, belief, humility, impartiality, perseverance, attentive listening, mindful-speech, self-control, can-do attitude, equanimity, fairness, mercy, charitable deeds, peace, impermanence, patience, honesty and prayer. In contrast, he points to the selfish rich who harbor bitter envy and selfish ambition in their hearts, boast about it and deny the truth. He says such “wisdom” is earthly, unspiritual and demonic. “For where you have envy and selfish ambition, there you find disorder and every evil practice.”
Given these words, Christian denominations that stand with President Trump appear to be profoundly misguided.
Bill Hallinan
Helena
Bill, it is no surprise that, as you point out, that some denominations are "misguided," evidenced by their support for Trump. ALL Christians are misguided. They believe that fictional characters in a Book of Mythology are real, so real, that they want to force those superstitions on the rest of us.
Yes, the problem of being "misguided" goes way beyond the support of a Trump.
