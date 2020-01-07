{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

If I understand correctly, God will hold Christians accountable to the values He holds in heaven and on earth. Jesus expresses these values. In the Bible, the short, five-page Letter of James describes those values. Please read it. Most likely, James was Jesus’ historical brother or stepbrother. He was the only biblical author who grew up with Jesus, worked, played and traveled with him. He writes with authority.

James suggests the Christian values to cultivate are wisdom, belief, humility, impartiality, perseverance, attentive listening, mindful-speech, self-control, can-do attitude, equanimity, fairness, mercy, charitable deeds, peace, impermanence, patience, honesty and prayer. In contrast, he points to the selfish rich who harbor bitter envy and selfish ambition in their hearts, boast about it and deny the truth. He says such “wisdom” is earthly, unspiritual and demonic. “For where you have envy and selfish ambition, there you find disorder and every evil practice.”

Given these words, Christian denominations that stand with President Trump appear to be profoundly misguided.

Bill Hallinan

Helena 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
0
0
2

Tags

Load comments