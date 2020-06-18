Trump rhetoric fanning flames

Attorney General William Barr ordered a forceful removal of peaceful protesters with rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas so dictator Trump could strut across a park to stand with a bible in front of St John's Episcopal Church. Excessive force against innocent civilians is what has caused these protests and unrest in our decaying democracy. These actions from Trump and William Barr are an assault on innocent, peaceful, protesting citizens.

Trump's rhetoric is flaming a fire on our society and he loves the disastrous results and notoriety. His decision to attack innocent civilians cannot be tolerated. When will the Justice Department challenge his authority, investigate his criminal activity and his abuse of executive power. We cannot survive another four years with Trump in the White House. Think about your children, how can you expect them to survive this corrupt toxic environment.