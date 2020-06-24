Trump not representative of Montana values
Trump not representative of Montana values

When I read views like "On the road to red" by Mr. Kaltschmidt in the IR on June 9, I feel like I've missed something in my 70-plus years as a Montanan. The adjectives used by Mr. Kaltschmidt to define us as Montanans are straight out of the Republican political playbook. I possess these qualities but since I vote "blue" then I must be a liberal, radical socialist.

It's funny that in all the flowery endorsement for the candidates that there is no mention of qualities like truth, compassion, bipartisanship or progress. The omission of these qualities is the essence of Trumpism. Mr. Kaltschmidt makes the point that we must defend our treasured values and way of life and that this begins with the reelection of Donald J. Trump. I hate to think of what will happen if that comes true.

Mick Plovanic

Helena

