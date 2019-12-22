{{featured_button_text}}
Trump's shame since 2016, Russian election intervention, Kavanaugh hearings, Mueller report, and impeachment hearings. Trump and the Republicans control the senate, the courts, the White House, and the people they are elected to protect. Their party represents power, money, and greed. This control of power is influenced by special interest groups, big businesses, and personal investors, such as his campaign contributors whom make up the majority of Trump's so called (drain the swamp) administration.

Lets look at the NATO summit in London and Trump's strutting his power with foolish comments to other world leaders. It did nothing in regards to world peace and diplomacy, in fact it was more like a preview to war of the worlds. His barbaric, tyrannical, reign of terror could bring the world to the brink of destruction.

Trump is a lawless crime boss, and his lawlessness proceeds him, follows him, and will eventually destroy him. Let's not forget the Mueller report which is a treasure cove of damning evidence, enough to justify the impeachment hearings, and the Ukraine scandal is the icing on the cake. This man is destroying our democracy and lining his pockets with corrupt money. He needs to be stopped.

Terry Lopuch

Helena

