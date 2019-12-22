Trump's shame since 2016, Russian election intervention, Kavanaugh hearings, Mueller report, and impeachment hearings. Trump and the Republicans control the senate, the courts, the White House, and the people they are elected to protect. Their party represents power, money, and greed. This control of power is influenced by special interest groups, big businesses, and personal investors, such as his campaign contributors whom make up the majority of Trump's so called (drain the swamp) administration.
Lets look at the NATO summit in London and Trump's strutting his power with foolish comments to other world leaders. It did nothing in regards to world peace and diplomacy, in fact it was more like a preview to war of the worlds. His barbaric, tyrannical, reign of terror could bring the world to the brink of destruction.
Trump is a lawless crime boss, and his lawlessness proceeds him, follows him, and will eventually destroy him. Let's not forget the Mueller report which is a treasure cove of damning evidence, enough to justify the impeachment hearings, and the Ukraine scandal is the icing on the cake. This man is destroying our democracy and lining his pockets with corrupt money. He needs to be stopped.
Terry Lopuch
Helena
There's not much more to add from what Terry and other commentators have said thus far, but here goes.
To Terry: good letter. Beware that the rubes mentioned earlier by other commentors will be here to claim idolatry and worship of their Impeached one.
To others: I've been thinking about the comparison between how the Impeached one came to power and how Hitler brought Facism to Germany in the 1930's. One of the many comparisons is how both have heavily invested in the great Lie. Hitler Lied and said just about anything by feeding on others fears, unfortunate circumstances, and scapegoating others for perceived slights. In Hitler's case, he blamed the Jews and history speaks to that outcome. For corrupt conservatives, it's the press or Biden or anyone smart enough to see through the sham (or shame) in the WH. History will judge that outcome too.
And tommy played the H.itler card. You know tommy that H.itler was a big socialist. Just like the democrat party today.
On cue Terry. Conservatives are here. I guess they cant handle your letter or message. Guess they had better stick to me, your way out of their league.
Didn't conservatives attempt to portray Christ's Crucifixion, the Salem Witch Trials, and Pearl Harbor in comparison on Impeachment Day this year?
BWT- as scholars make a comparison of liberal and conservative views/ideology to German Fascism, why do most scholars conclude that fascism is closely aligned with conservative views? Unquestionable following/worship, creation of us/them arguments, and perpetrating the Great Lie are all boxes checked by todays conservatives.
Thanks for both agreeing and proving my previous post correct.
Clay's right...the rubes that Trump talked about being so dim that they'd still vote for him if he shot a man on 5th ave, are the same dim rubes who accept the obvious fake talking points about impeachment.
It's simple...if Trump did nothing. Have a real Senate trial - with real witnesses and non-partisan procedures just like Newt, Graham & the right demanded for Clinton's impeachment. He's already officially impeached. Prove us wrong.
The republicans are in charge of the senate and can insure fairness for Trump and the prosecution if they want - and make sure that their names don't go down in history for a sham senate trial designed to make sure Trump stays in power.
If Trump has nothing to hide why is he hiding it...? Of course the IT being his staff and senior aids, and the official documents that he claims clear him.
It doesn't make sense for a second and for this obvious reason. He's guilty of it all. If he wasn't guilty he would be trying to make Moscow Mitch game the system to protect him (or constantly showing how much of a little man he is with tweets and angry letters...how Presidential).
If the democrats had actual evidence they wouldn't be asking for more witnesses. Poor little matty he keeps believing all of Schiff's lies. Another football "T"ed up for matty to swing at and fall on his r.ump.
Where is the collusion? Where is the quid pro quo? Where is the bribery? No where. Because this was a sham partisan impeachment. In fact it is a historical partisan impeachment with NO bi-partisan votes.
For YEARS we were forced to read matty's rants about collusion. Schiff swearing that he had evidence and that Trump was going to be impeached for collusion. And then although Mueller tried his best you got nothing. And now you continue to follow Schiff's lies. And now we have to read more lies from you for months to come.
Trump isn't the heart of the problem, his ignorant rube supporters are. They have bought into this conman just like their ancestors did from the traveling snake-oil salesmen.
The only conman is Schiff. He had been proven a liar when he didn't provide the proof of collusion be said he had. He lied on the Senate floor when he read the phone transcript of Trump which was a total fabrication.
And rubes like you and matty keep slurping it up at the hog trough. How does your slop taste rube?
