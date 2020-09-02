Trump mishandling pandemic

When do you say ENOUGH already?
Cumulative Deaths due to COVID-19 in the USA:
Feb. 3, 2020 -- 0
Feb. 16, 2020 -- 1
Mar. 16, 2020 -- 100
Mar. 25, 2020 -- 1,082
April 5, 2020 -- 10,891
April 24, 2020 -- 50,698
May 28, 2020 -- 100,885
June 28, 2020 -- 125,008
July 28, 2020 -- 148,147
Aug. 11, 2020 -- 162,906
Total population of USA: 331 million.
By way of comparison:
New Zealand: Population of 4.9 million people. Four cases in the past 102 days -- 22 deaths TOTAL.
South Korea: 51.3 million population, 305 deaths TOTAL.
Through inaction, confusing and misrepresented communication and downright incompetence Donald Trump is responsible for over 160,000 American deaths due to COVID-19.
Yet 68% of Republicans say they approve of his handling of the pandemic.
Wake up folks!
Jim Abell
Helena
