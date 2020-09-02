 Skip to main content
Trump mishandling pandemic
Trump mishandling pandemic

When do you say ENOUGH already?

Cumulative Deaths due to COVID-19 in the USA:

Feb. 3, 2020 -- 0

Feb. 16, 2020 -- 1

Mar. 16, 2020 -- 100

Mar. 25, 2020 -- 1,082

April 5, 2020 -- 10,891

April 24, 2020 -- 50,698

May 28, 2020 -- 100,885

June 28, 2020 -- 125,008

July 28, 2020 -- 148,147

Aug. 11, 2020 -- 162,906

Total population of USA: 331 million.

By way of comparison:

New Zealand: Population of 4.9 million people. Four cases in the past 102 days -- 22 deaths TOTAL.

South Korea: 51.3 million population, 305 deaths TOTAL.

Through inaction, confusing and misrepresented communication and downright incompetence Donald Trump is responsible for over 160,000 American deaths due to COVID-19.

Yet 68% of Republicans say they approve of his handling of the pandemic.

Wake up folks!

Jim Abell

Helena

