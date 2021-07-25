 Skip to main content
Trump Jr. column is typical NRA hyperbole
Trump Jr. column is typical NRA hyperbole

Donald Trump Jr’s guest view in the IR on 7/23 regarding David Chipman’s nomination as the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is nothing but a rehash of the National Rifle Association’s ongoing lies about the Second Amendment. In fact, I have no doubt that they ghost wrote it for him. Chipman is a respected 25 year veteran of the ATF and completely qualified for the position. The disgraced ex-president’s son on the other hand is a serial murderer of endangered animals around the world. Comments like the AR-15 being a sporting rifle or the government coming into your house to confiscate guns are typical of the NRA’s hyperbole designed to rile up the faithful. As a gun owner myself I’m not anti-gun, but Second Amendment rights have been wildly exaggerated and misinterpreted for far too long. I hope that Jon Tester will vote to confirm Chipman’s nomination.

Harry Houze

Helena

