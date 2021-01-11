 Skip to main content
Trump is undermining democracy
Trump is undermining democracy

It is ironic that the man who pledged to "Make America Great Again" is undermining the very thing that makes America great, our democracy, by groundlessly eroding public confidence in our electoral process. He is doing exactly what Putin wanted to happen.

Dick Thweatt

Helena

