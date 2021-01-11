Trump is undermining democracy

Related to this story
Mr. Daines,
Isn't it refreshing to finally hear Democrats condemn violence? Where were they for Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, etc? Where were they when …
Dear Editor,
Another perfect phone call (not),
I, like most people, was appalled by the rioters taking over the U.S. Capitol building. Violence. All to stop a ceremonial process of counting…
Sen. Daines, I was dismayed that you joined U.S. senators planning to challenge the formal certification of electoral votes when Congress meet…
To Greg Gianforte. As of Jan 5, 2021 the Montana Response COVID-19 chart report showed that Yellowstone County has the worst numbers, followed…
Dear Sen. Daines,
Mick Robinson and Mary Caferro are both on the SPH Medical Group Operating Board and the SPH Board of Directors. Their title is "Community Dir…
Remember the names, Matt Rosendale and Steve Daines, the oath breakers from Montana, who sacrificed their souls in support of overturning the …