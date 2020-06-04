Trump is the least Christian person to occupy the White House

They are Americans. They were not looting. They were not rioting. It was broad daylight. They were peacefully assembled in Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C. They were protesting the murder of a fellow citizen and the historic injustice done to that American and other similarly situated Americans.

Donald Trump did not like that peaceful protest and what was being said. He unleashed the United States military on American citizens utilizing brute force, tear gas, pepper spray, flash bangs and rubber bullets to deny them their First Amendment right of free speech and freedom of assembly.

Donald Trump did not like what he was seeing and hearing so this is what he did. Why? Was it to save lives or protect property? No it was so he could parade across the street with his fellow wealthy, old white men for a photo op, smugly posing in front of a church while holding his prop - a Bible – not even his. All this by the least Christian person to occupy the White House intent, as he earlier admonished the nation’s governors, to “dominate” the protesters. Wake up, America. Wake up, Trump supporters.