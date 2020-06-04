Trump is in bad company

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Trump maintains that he did not know the history of his inflammatory phrase that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

I believe him. Indeed, it is likely that Trump's reading list begins and ends with Playboy centerfolds.

One hopes he has been told by his politically sensitive staff that this phrase was used by a Miami police chief 50 years ago to express racism and that it was probably used by George Wallace as well. So Trump is not only in bad company. He is in his preferred company with bigots, racists, supremacists and more.

Of course, he will try to walk the statement back with some lame excuse that has no basis in truth. That has been his modus operandi since he took up residence in the White House.

So, Montana, do you really want to support political candidates here that unashamedly tie their future to this mentally deranged behavior? Please ask that question to yourselves seriously when you have to physically go to the polls cause your leader is fearful of encouraging you to vote by mail-in ballots.

Randy Dix

Helena

