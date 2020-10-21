Trump ignores his own medical experts

A recent letter to the editor expressed dismay at the response of Gov. Bullock to the COVID-19 pandemic. I wish the governor could do more as well. There's a reason why he can't and it's Donald Trump. The medical community knows that wearing masks, social distancing and proper hygiene are the key to controlling COVID-19. CDC guidelines coming from the Trump administration only enforce this reality. Anyone with a degree of common sense knows this too. What does the leader of our country do though? He engages in superspreader events where not wearing masks and no social distancing are tolerated if not encouraged. He makes statements like liberate Michigan and liberate Virginia thus inflaming rebellion against proven medically supported recommendations. In the face of this what is any governor, not just Steve Bullock, concerned with public health and safety, to do? We already witnessed what happened in the valley and sadly any action any governor would take is destined to failure when the leader of the nation ignores what his own medical experts recommend.