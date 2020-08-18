You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump has gone 'postal'
1 comment

Trump has gone 'postal'

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Well, here we are, 2020, with a president messing with our mail, a trusted service dating back to the founding of our country. I'm not surprised, given his hiring criteria.

His choice for postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, is the first postmaster general appointee in two decades with no prior postal service experience. However, on the plus side, he was a big donor to Trump's campaign.

Quite a contrast to the first postmaster general appointment in 1775, Benjamin Franklin. He had postal experience dating back to 1737 when the British Crown appointed him postmaster of Philadelphia.

Ah yes, "experience over patronage", those were the days.

One wonders if the president might be in violation of 18 U.S. Code 1701. Obstruction of mails: "Whoever knowingly and willfully obstructs or retards the passage of the mail, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 6 months, or both."

Small potatoes given other alleged misdoings. At the very least, if Benjamin Franklin was alive today, given these efforts to sabotage the timely delivery of mail ballots, he might tell the president to "go fly a kite."

John Ilgenfritz

Helena

1 comment
5
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote Republican in November
Letters

Vote Republican in November

This November we must vote like our futures depend upon it. We see what the Democratic Party has come to stand for, lawlessness, obstruction, …

Look at Democratic corruption
Letters

Look at Democratic corruption

Dissolve the NRA? According to the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, wants to dissolve the entire NRA organization for the actions of …

Daines priorities out of whack
Letters

Daines priorities out of whack

Every one of us has to make decisions every day about how we spend our money. We have budgets, and at the end of the day they are about priorities.

Bullock won't vote with Montana
Letters

Bullock won't vote with Montana

In one of your letters, the writer stated that Gianforte and Daines have “questionable ethics." What would anyone say about Pelosi, Schumer an…

Debaters should stop attacks
Letters

Debaters should stop attacks

I would like to see a political debate where the participants are not allowed to tell me what position their opponents take on an issue. What …

Bullock is great leader
Letters

Bullock is great leader

Many politicians seem much more interested in taking credit for accomplishments and blaming their opponents for missteps than they are actuall…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News