Trump has failed as a leader
Trump has failed as a leader

Just when I thought Trump could not demonstrate what a despicable, disgusting, out of touch human being he is, I started watching his news conference briefings. He basically spews lies and disinformation and treats them as a campaign rally. His true colors as a horrible leader have now been exposed. True leadership is shown during times of adversity. He has failed that test.

Bill Bentley

Helena

