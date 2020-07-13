Trump fails in leadership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The single most difficult problem with President Donald J. Trump and his most ardent followers is that he and they don’t seem to have the capacity to take responsibility for what he, the president, has said or done and they, the ardent followers, don’t see the problem with that.

To be occasionally inconsistent is human; to be repeatedly, consistently inconsistent on important issues is a failure of leadership.

To be repeatedly wrong on important issues is a failure of leadership. Mr. President, the devastation of the coronavirus is not going to disappear.

To all my fellow Montanans who voted in 2016 for then candidate Donald J. Trump, please rethink your choice in 2020. The Montanans I grew up with would not vote him in for a second term. They would recognize him for the wannabe dictator that he is.

To all my fellow Montanans who did not vote in 2016 for then candidate Donald J. Trump do not be complacent for the 2020 election. Disregard the polls. Work to get out the vote as though the country depends on it. It does.

Galen McKibben

Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0