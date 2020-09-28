Trump endangers his own followers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sometimes events bring new focus to the issues and individual character. Such is the case with the juxtaposition of the Woodward revelations and a recent Trump rally. We now know that Fearless Leader has been acutely aware of how deadly the coronavirus is since January. Before the recent rally he told a reporter that he wasn't worried about getting infected because he was high "up on the stage" away from people, as he admonished the reporter to keep her distance from him.

Its also notable that many if not most of the rallygoers directly behind the president were wearing masks. We can only speculate that they were instructed to do so to protect the president. Moreover, we know that the president is tested every day. In other words, knowing what he knows about the danger around him (although he continues to play it down and encourage reckless behavior by everybody else), Fearless Leader makes sure he is well protected.

Then cut to a camera shot of the followers seated in the crowd below the stage and beyond. Sitting right next to each other, virtually no masks, clapping and loudly cheering, sending spital and droplets all over each other.

If one could read Fearless Leader's mind as he looks down upon his minions. "Just be sure to vote before you die."