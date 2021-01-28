Trump did not help average Americans

Throughout his four years as President Donald Trump has insisted that his policies support average Americans. The facts demonstrate something to the contrary. In 2015 the Montana Food Bank Network distributed 8.1 million pounds of food to needy households in the state. In 2019, prior to the pandemic, that number had risen to 14.3 million pounds. At the same time, Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which led to over $360 million in savings for Montana’s highest income earners, the top 3.4%. For the years 2018 and 2019 that number soared to $719 million. During this time average Montanans saw much smaller cuts, and we know that Donald Trump, a millionaire, only paid $750 in federal taxes in 2016. During his time in office his policies have actually hurt average Americans/Montanans significantly while assisting the wealthy that don’t need his help. The next time you vote, don’t forget that Daines, Rosendale and Gianforte continue to support this failed president.