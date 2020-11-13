Trump created the fear his followers are feeling

Shared delusional disorder: “Shared delusional disorder occurs when a delusional belief held by one person (the “primary”) becomes shared by one other (the “secondary”) or several other people associated with that person. In most cases, a second person is dependent on, or has a passive relationship with, the primarily affected person.”

Somehow, the votes that have been counted for Republicans who won are valid, but votes for the president elect are part of a vast conspiracy. The more the current resident is challenged, the more rageful his followers become. This must be a frightening world for all of them and I am truly sorry for their fear. But that fear was created by the very person they are following.