Trump created the fear his followers are feeling
Delusion: “an idiosyncratic belief or impression that is firmly maintained despite being contradicted by what is generally accepted as reality or rational argument, typically a symptom of mental disorder.”

Persecutory type: “Individual believes he is being conspired against, cheated, maliciously maligned or obstructed in pursuit of long term goals.”

Shared delusional disorder: “Shared delusional disorder occurs when a delusional belief held by one person (the “primary”) becomes shared by one other (the “secondary”) or several other people associated with that person. In most cases, a second person is dependent on, or has a passive relationship with, the primarily affected person.”

Sound familiar?

Somehow, the votes that have been counted for Republicans who won are valid, but votes for the president elect are part of a vast conspiracy. The more the current resident is challenged, the more rageful his followers become. This must be a frightening world for all of them and I am truly sorry for their fear. But that fear was created by the very person they are following.

Elizabeth Kohlstaedt, PhD

Helena

