Trump broke oath of office

Donald Trump's oath of office: “I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Article I of the Constitution guarantees the right of United States citizens to peacefully gather and protest.

On June 2, Donald Trump broke his oath of office by not protecting the right of United States' citizens to peaceably assemble and participated in the use of police force to violently disperse a peaceful demonstration. This only happens in third world dictatorships; China, Russia, Iran, Turkey and Venezuela for example. When the president of the United States of America behaves as does a third world dictator -- how do you justify supporting him?

Jim Abell

Helena

