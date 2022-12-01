Trump betrayed the oath of office

Nov. 15, 2022 — a date that will undoubtedly be etched into our historical archives. This is the day Donald J. Trump, the most honest man, most stable genius and most gifted spiritual savior announced his candidacy for the president of the United States. He promised to save our country from the evils of these frivolous charades and his commando reign of terror.

At the time of his announcement, the aftermath of his previous term in office has resulted in at least a dozen lawsuits both civil and criminal which are currently pending. Most of these are very serious federal offenses and are being held up in the court systems by Trump’s enables. Hopefully he will eventually be indicted, and his next four-year term will not be in the Oval Office but inside the Mar-A-Lockup Hotel.

His betrayal of the oath of office and his country is so profoundly intentional, it’s unconscionable and unforgivable. As a sitting president he maliciously tried to destroy everything that our forefathers lived, fought and died for, our democracy and our freedom. God bless all the men and women past, present and future who have proudly served to preserve our rights and freedom.

Terry Lopuch,

Helena