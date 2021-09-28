 Skip to main content
Troy McGee a proven leader for Helena
Troy McGee a proven leader for Helena

Ballots will soon be in the mail for the City Commission election, and among the candidates, one stands out as a superb choice for the voters – Troy McGee. Reasons abound for electing Troy to the commission including his proven record for doing what’s best for the greatest number of Helena’s citizens. His pledge to return to the basics means closer attention will be paid to providing essential city services and public safety. Similarly, his commitment to ensure transparency in commission activities will improve the city budgeting process, enhance hiring decisions, and return focus to the day-to-day needs of Helena’s citizens. Moreover, Troy is a lifetime resident of Helena who has demonstrated these qualities over decades of public and volunteer service. He will listen to the citizenry, treat all people with respect, and make good decisions for his constituents. Seldom, in an election cycle at any level of government, do the needs of the electorate so closely mirror the abilities of a candidate. Such is the case with Troy McGee for the Helena City Commission, and I strongly urge voters to support him.

Dan Ellison

Former Helena City Commissioner

Montana City

