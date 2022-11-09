 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tribute to an outstanding teacher

Last month I was invited to interact with students in the PEAK program (Promoting Enrichment Activities for Kids) at Helena Middle School and C.R. Anderson. Their instructor, Jeremy Slead, crafted a learning challenge called “Blazing a Trail” to connect students with outdoor activities – hiking, trees, plants and birds. He engaged volunteers from Prickly Pear Land Trust, FWP, the Native Plant Society and Last Chance Audubon for subject matter knowledge to share with students. Classroom time at the Ray Bjork Learning Center was followed by hiking on Mount Helena and Mount Ascension, and then project presentations by the students to parents at the library. The passion for learning Mr. Slead brought to this project was superb. His compassion for the students was always on display, and his ability to encourage and suggest, while maintaining modest boundaries, motivated them to excellence in completing their projects. The students were equally impressive in their ability to form teams, use technology, design printed materials and speak with confidence about their chosen subject areas. I applaud Mr. Slead for his outstanding work as an educator in the Helena community.

Dan Ellison,

Montana City

