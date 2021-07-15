Trapping undermines wildlife management

For those who think trapping is a management tool, remember that trapping has driven wolverines, fishers, lynx, pine martens and river otters to the endangered list or close to it.

Brian Giddings, former furbearer coordinator for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, stated, “FWP regulates furbearer trapping seasons for recreational harvest opportunities. Montana's harvest seasons are not based on reducing or controlling diseases.” Backing him are professional biologists writing in Trapping and Furbearer Management in North American Wildlife Conservation, "Regulated trapping will not (and is not designed to) eradicate diseases…”

Traps are indiscriminate. They maim and kill any animal, bird or even fish that triggers them. Random killing of animals is hardly management. Federal trapper Dick Randall said that for every target animal he trapped, he caught and discarded two non-targets.

It’s guaranteed that many more elk calves, fawns and bear cubs will die with the addition of wolf snares and the extended wolf trapping and snaring season using bait. This helter-skelter killing spree should not be condoned by any conservation or hunting organization.

When you donate to an organization, first make sure that it does not condone trapping.