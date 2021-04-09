I am incredulous at the lengths this Legislature has gone to micro-manage individuals' bodies and rights.

I am confused at the logic of a GOP body that incessantly chirps about less government and more "freedom," yet has spent three months attempting to legislate human beings because they feel differently, look differently or think differently.

For example, the bill to ban all transgender women from sports who clearly choose to transition to gain an edge on the track field or basketball court: "Supporters of the measure say male-born athletes are naturally stronger, faster and larger than those born female ... despite a lack of evidence to back the claim." So the solution is to have "girls," as Sen. Keith Regier referred to anyone not playing men's sports, produce an affidavit and birth certificate to prove they were born female?

The painfully obvious point is this bill not only discriminates against our transgender young people who are already subjected to ugly discrimination, rejection and idiocy, it now requires "girls" who play sports to prove they have God-given "girl" parts? This is incompetent legislation drenched in misogyny, sexism and sickening transphobia. Transgender human beings are human beings, not your exception based on unfounded fear.

Laura Cunningham

Clancy

Love 2 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0