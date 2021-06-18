 Skip to main content
Tough decision to cancel Kay's Kids
Tough decision to cancel Kay's Kids

It was a difficult decision to cancel this summer's free Kay’s Kids wellness program in Helena’s public parks. Our communities’ children and their families, the Helena Parks and Recreation Dept., and sponsor the Kay McKenna Youth Foundation are all disappointed that we are not able to provide the in-person healthy group environment that Kay’s Kids is known for.

After the last 16 months we were all looking forward to being back to a “normal” summer, with three Helena parks, 5,000-plus children, activity and laughter. But we all know how difficult the transition back has really been, for everyone, and we are truly sorry that Kay’s Kids won’t be able to happen this summer.

The good news is that Kay’s Kids will be back in the summer of 2022! By applying what we have all learned from the last two summers and melding that with our past successes, we know that the 25th year of Kays Kids will be its very best. We look forward to seeing everyone next summer, until then stay safe.

Signed by the KMYF Board of Directors: Vicki Hail, Jim Opitz, Clark Spranget, Joe Foster, Chuck Ball, Tim Sowa, Linda Gaughan and Rick Schlenker

