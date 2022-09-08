Too much racing noise on 11th Avenue

I know 11th is a long road, past the hospital and medical facilities. But every night it turns into a racing road! I live across from Super 8 and I’m so tired of hearing the racing noise.

I know the police are shorthanded like everywhere. But can just one night they check out all the racing that is going on? I hear the ambulance all the time also, but fear one of these nights the sirens will be going for someone killed. Please check this out!