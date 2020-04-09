Too many people are ignoring safety precautions
I live in the Helena Valley, about a dozen miles out of town. I have made four trips to town in the last couple of weeks. Two trips to Lowes and two trips to UPS on business mailings. For such visits, I wear a mask and gloves, because it is the smart thing to do on behalf of others and myself. It is not only smart but considerate of others regarding the COVID-19 virus. To do less is simply inconsiderate. In each visit, I observed nearly total absence of customers ignoring the protocols of observing the need to protect our community. I have to wonder how we will ever overcome this bug when so many simply don't believe or care that their individual behaviors affect us all. Shameful!

Tom Erdie

Helena

