Too many local offenders are being let off

In reading the Monday, Nov. 16, article regarding the Helena court decisions, I couldn't help but discern the same pattern emerging as it has in previous months.

This is of all the cases in which the offender had the case or counts dropped by the prosecutor. "Let off" for various crimes ranging from partner assault, for which the guilty one served two days of a year's sentence with the other 363 days suspended to a dangerous drugs felony sentence of five years with all time suspended.

Some examples: felony theft, guilty with all 7 years suspended. Another: bail jumping, dropped by prosecutor. Another: child endangerment, guilty with all 180 days suspended. And so on.

16-plus cases in which the prosecutor dropped the case or counts and if guilty, the judge suspended all or the greater amount of jail time.

Man! If I was caught doing something illegal, I would certainly prefer to have my case prosecuted in this court!

And if I was a law officer in this county, I might ask myself, "What's the use of arresting anyone? The prosecutor and the judge just let them off anyway." It must be very demoralizing to them to arrest someone only to have them exit the court laughing when their case comes up.