Tom Rolfe owes staff an apology

To County Commissioner Tom Rolfe: Drenda Niemann and the health department staff worked professionally, conscientiously and courageously throughout the entire pandemic. Drenda did not "cause" any issues; she did her job: to protect the public from the scourge of infectious disease during a pandemic that has taken one million plus lives in the U.S. Your callous and unfair criticism of her and her staff was unwarranted and should have been beneath the dignity of your office and you personally. You owe Drenda and the health department staff an apology. The citizens of Lewis and Clark County owe Drenda and her staff a debt of gratitude despite the threats and unwarranted criticism that were, and apparently still are, thrown their way.