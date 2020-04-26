Tom Rolfe is trusted and respected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a couple of weeks – May 8 – ballots will be mailed for the June 2 primary election.

Down ticket one local election will set the stage for a November contest for a six-year term on the Lewis and Clark County Commission. I sincerely hope you will consider joining me in voting for my friend Tom Rolfe for county commissioner in both the primary and the general elections.

If I were to pick one reason to vote for Tom it would be his ability to make thoughtful decisions. Good decisions are based on understanding all pertinent facts, so he listens. Asks questions, and listens. A close second reason is simply integrity. He’s the kind of guy you hope your son will grow up to be…one you’d want to do business with…one you’d want as a friend, a neighbor.

For more than 25 years Tom has been a good neighbor as an active participant of the Lewis and Clark community: helping kids thrive through leadership in Kiwanis, a Helena Symphony volunteer, through NAMI, and the Red Cross, as well as his church and other organizations.

Tom Rolfe: Trusted. Respected. The kind of guy I want to represent me on the county commission.

Linda Vaughey

Helena

