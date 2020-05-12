Tom Rolfe has qualifications

Tom Rolfe, a candidate for the Lewis and Clark County Commission, has qualities that will make Tom a valuable commissioner. As an outstanding automobile businessman, Tom makes a client’s best interests his primary focus. He is a good listener, and his ability to counsel customers will be qualities that extend to make him a valued public servant. Over the past several months, Tom has attended county commission meetings, budget meetings and hearings to learn the process and workings of the commission. His dedication to understanding the issues and keeping an open mind when making important decisions, will make Tom Rolfe an outstanding county commissioner. We encourage you to join us by voting for Tom Rolfe in the Lewis and Clark County Commissioner race.