Tom Rolfe has qualifications
0 comments

Tom Rolfe has qualifications

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Tom Rolfe, a candidate for the Lewis and Clark County Commission, has qualities that will make Tom a valuable commissioner. As an outstanding automobile businessman, Tom makes a client’s best interests his primary focus. He is a good listener, and his ability to counsel customers will be qualities that extend to make him a valued public servant. Over the past several months, Tom has attended county commission meetings, budget meetings and hearings to learn the process and workings of the commission. His dedication to understanding the issues and keeping an open mind when making important decisions, will make Tom Rolfe an outstanding county commissioner. We encourage you to join us by voting for Tom Rolfe in the Lewis and Clark County Commissioner race.

Steve and Sunny Ray Mandeville

Helena

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kathleen Williams for Congress
Letters

Kathleen Williams for Congress

I worked with Kathleen Williams in the Montana Legislature to update local food laws and allow food trucks and cottage food producers to marke…

Olszewski is a beacon of hope
Letters

Olszewski is a beacon of hope

In the current bid for Montana's next governor, one candidate shines through the clouds, a beacon of hope, and a lighthouse for the many Monta…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News