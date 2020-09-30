Tom Rolfe for county commission

This letter is written in support of Tom Rolfe for Lewis and Clark County commissioner. Although I recently relocated from Helena to Montana City my knowledge of Tom dates to 1999 when I pursued a job in Helena, and he was on the interview committee. My impression of him was a quiet, studious guy who asked tough questions, listened carefully, treated me with respect, and made good decisions. The intervening years only strengthened that first impression, and I’m confident he will bring those values to all county citizens. His service in the Army, and as a state legislator gave him a foundation in how government works and how to achieve results in team environments. Tom’s business experience provides him insights into how to solve the economic challenges facing local governments. Finally, few have done more volunteer work than Tom. His service with the Red Cross, NAMI, the Helena Symphony, and other service organizations speaks to his compassion for those in his community. Please look closely at his outstanding record of service and mark your ballot for Tom Rolfe for Lewis and Clark County Commission.