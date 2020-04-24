Tom Rolfe for county commission
Tom Rolfe for county commission

Tom Rolfe is the only candidate with the expertise, experience and knowledge to be the next Lewis & Clark County commissioner.

He takes this opportunity with the utmost of seriousness. He spent several days of his vacation this last year visiting the various departments, meeting with people who work for the county and learning what they do. He also spent 3-plus days observing and becoming more aware of the budget process.

He is a serious and knowledgeable candidate bringing years of experience and a track record of service to the community. We hope you will join us and vote for Tom Rolfe for county commission. 

Chuck & Bridget Holland

Helena

