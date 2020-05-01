Tom Rolfe deserves your vote

We have been residents of Montana for over 20 years, 16 of which have been spent in Helena. During that time we have come to know Tom Rolfe as a friend. We have found him to be calm, thoughtful, and a good listener. We admire him as a community businessman and community participant. We endorse him for Lewis & Clark County Commissioner in the election this fall, and hope our fellow citizens of Lewis & Clark County will consider him for their vote.