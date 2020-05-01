Tom Rolfe deserves your vote
0 comments

Tom Rolfe deserves your vote

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

We have been residents of Montana for over 20 years, 16 of which have been spent in Helena. During that time we have come to know Tom Rolfe as a friend. We have found him to be calm, thoughtful, and a good listener. We admire him as a community businessman and community participant. We endorse him for Lewis & Clark County Commissioner in the election this fall, and hope our fellow citizens of Lewis & Clark County will consider him for their vote.

Tom and Ann Root

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rob Farris-Olsen serves us well
Letters

Rob Farris-Olsen serves us well

My wife and I are a couple of state workers living in HD 79 and we are asking you to reelect Rob Farris-Olsen to be our representative. We’ve …

Trump has failed as a leader
Letters

Trump has failed as a leader

Just when I thought Trump could not demonstrate what a despicable, disgusting, out of touch human being he is, I started watching his news con…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News