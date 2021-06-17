Today, America’s famous 1939 movie, “Gone with the Wind,” would offend discriminating viewers, who oppose spousal abuse and racism.
In contrast, the venerable 1949 Rogers and Hammerstein Broadway musical “South Pacific,” was banned in parts of the South, when it was made into a 1958 movie. Banned, because it depicted a white American soldier falling in love with a dark-skinned island native. The 1956 epic movie, “Giant” attacked prejudice in the Southwest against Mexican Americans. The 1962, Harper Lee’s Hollywood blockbuster, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” exposed racial prejudice in telling the sad story of a Black man convicted for a rape he did not commit.
More recently, in 2012, “Red Tails” told us how our first Black American pilots returned home from WWII only to suffer invidious discrimination. In 2014, the “Imitation Game” revealed how the ungrateful British destroyed the life of Alan Turing, because he was gay. Turing was the math genius who cracked the German WWII Enigma code.
In 2016, “Hidden Figures” exposed the dreadful discrimination against super bright Black women, upon whose mathematical skills the U.S. depended in order to make John Glenn the first American in orbit. In 2018, the “Green Book” depicted the struggles of Don Shirley, a Black concert pianist, traveling and performing in the South in the early 1960s. In the movie, viewers watched repeated scenes of police discrimination, whites-only water fountains, bathrooms, motels, restaurants and clubs.
These movies (along with many others) have influenced positive changes to our American culture. Despite today’s distorted and poisonous national media, our culture continues to change for the better.
Live television, body and car cameras, cellphone photos and videos, all depict previously covered-up police brutality and other crimes that can no longer be denied. Today, truth cannot escape us.
Sadly, there are those who continue in denial. Culture change is not easy. Perhaps that is why so many want to believe in Trump’s Big Lie. Such denial threatens the very underpinnings of our democracy.
Recent opinion pieces by Jim Nelson, Steve Brehe, Ron Waterman, Mary Sheehy Moe and others are on target and scream for sanity to save our democracy.
I applaud their courageous articles.
We must all unite (Republicans, Democrats and others) and stand up to those who refuse to accept the legitimacy of our last election.
Failure to speak out is of itself speaking out. Two weeks before the end of WWII Dietrich Bonhoeffer, an internationally known theologian, was hung by Hitler. He could have stayed out of Nazi Germany, but he wished to speak out. He sacrificed his life to save his nation.
It is time for all of us to speak out.