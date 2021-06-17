These movies (along with many others) have influenced positive changes to our American culture. Despite today’s distorted and poisonous national media, our culture continues to change for the better.

Live television, body and car cameras, cellphone photos and videos, all depict previously covered-up police brutality and other crimes that can no longer be denied. Today, truth cannot escape us.

Sadly, there are those who continue in denial. Culture change is not easy. Perhaps that is why so many want to believe in Trump’s Big Lie. Such denial threatens the very underpinnings of our democracy.

Recent opinion pieces by Jim Nelson, Steve Brehe, Ron Waterman, Mary Sheehy Moe and others are on target and scream for sanity to save our democracy.

I applaud their courageous articles.

We must all unite (Republicans, Democrats and others) and stand up to those who refuse to accept the legitimacy of our last election.

Failure to speak out is of itself speaking out. Two weeks before the end of WWII Dietrich Bonhoeffer, an internationally known theologian, was hung by Hitler. He could have stayed out of Nazi Germany, but he wished to speak out. He sacrificed his life to save his nation.