Today’s Republicans no longer respect the MT and U.S. Constitutions

When Tom Rasmussen served in the Montana Legislature, Republicans like Bob Brown and Marc Racicot represented the party’s norms. They and many other Republicans, including more conservatives, those who shared the character of people like Karl Ohs, understood the concept of responsible public service. Today, Republicans who attempt to serve honestly and with integrity are dismissed by fellow Republicans, like Tom Rasmussen, as RINOs. Thus, Rasmussen’s claim that it is the Democrats who have changed is specious.

We can see with our own eyes the results of right-wing control in Montana and neighboring areas in eastern Washington and Oregon, Idaho, and Wyoming. The American Redoubt movement is alive and well. Too many elected Republicans share that radical philosophy. There may have been advocates for such extremism when Rasmussen was a legislator. However, that was not the face of the Republican Party. Today’s Republicans no longer respect the Montana and U.S. Constitutions. And, they no longer respect that fellow Americans who reject right-wing extremism are citizens entitled to the same rights they claim for themselves.