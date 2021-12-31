 Skip to main content
YOUR TURN

To suppress discussion is to suppress democracy

This is a letter about the response to my letter arguing that individual choice should guide our willingness to get the COVID vaccine. Her letter stated “If everyone (or even most of us) rushed out to get vaccinated … we would probably be talking about the epidemic in the past tense.”

A study published Sept. 30, in the peer-reviewed European Journal of Epidemiology Vaccines found “no discernible relationship” between the percentage of population fully vaccinated and new COVID cases. In fact, the study found the most fully vaccinated nations had the highest number of new COVID cases, based on the researchers’ analysis of emerging data during a seven-day period in September. The authors said the sole reliance on vaccination as a primary strategy to mitigate COVID-19 and its adverse consequences “needs to be re-examined,” especially considering the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant and the likelihood of future variants.

The writer also stated that she lost a friend who was vaccinated against COVID. You have my deepest sympathies. I also have lost loved ones and have found it easy to play “what if,” trying to determine if there was something I could have done differently to change the outcome. In the end, this is futile, because no one can know for sure if anything would have changed, especially since her friend had already taken steps to protect herself against COVID by getting the vaccine.

Lastly, when you say, “The spreading of false or misleading statements has contributed greatly to our current discord.” Yes, opposing viewpoints do cause “discord,” but that is the nature of democracy. To suppress this discussion is to suppress democracy.

In the end, the COVID vaccine must be a personal choice. Everyone has a different tolerance for risk. Some people parachute out of airplanes and some people drive cars that have an extremely high safety rating (such as Volvos). In the end, it must be a personal choice!

Edward A. Meardon

Elliston

