The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) recently reported that the past eight years were the Earth's hottest in recorded history.

And the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that July 3, 4 and 5, 2023, were the Earth's hottest days in recorded history.

And, daily we read about record-setting heat waves around the world.

Stop and let these facts sink in a minute.

In the Northeastern U.S. over 100 million Americans have been exposed for many days to hazardous, health-threatening air quality because of massive, unprecedented and uncontrolled wildfires in Canada. And, in Montana, we are beginning to experience some of that Canadian smoke as well. The vast majority of climate scientists agree that these fires, and many other related problems, are increasingly made worse by warming global temperatures caused by burning fossil fuels.

Far too many Republican politicians who deny climate change is man-caused try to create distractions like abortion, book banning, transgender issues, etc. This constipates our political system, making it nearly impossible for our government to deal with the real, civilization-threatening, problems like climate change.

Writing as a former longtime Republican, the only way I know to responsibly combat the climate crisis is to vote out all Republican politicians, and soon!

Why?

Because each and every one of them is either complicit in, or directly responsible for, spreading disinformation about the cause of climate change that threatens civilization as we know it.

Bob Balhiser,

Helena