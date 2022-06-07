Time to vote? Loosie lefties or rigid righties

I used to get excited about voting in Montana. 1964 was my first opportunity, and I was thankful that I had a chance to vote for the candidate(s) that I thought represented my views and my values. I guess what I am trying to describe is I always believed that our political leaders used common sense when voting on issues for what I would define as middle class values.

Yes, I know I am old. But over time it seems to me that candidates running for political office don’t give a rip about me. Today elected candidates are not going to vote for what is best for America. No, the Democrat candidates will support all kinds of issues that will deprive individuals who make choices in their lives for accepting the responsibilities for those choices (loosie lefties). The Republican Party candidates will try to tell us that only their representatives know what is best for the people of this country and if you don’t believe them then you are cheaters, crooks, and people who can’t be trusted (rigid righties).

Please forgive my lamenting, and yes, I will continue to vote, but wouldn’t it be nice to vote for a candidate who wants to do what is best for the individuals of this country and not what each extreme edge of each party wants their candidates to do?

George Day,

Helena

